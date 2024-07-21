Cam Akers signs with AFC playoff team

Cam Akers has joined his third team in less than a year.

Akers on Sunday agreed to a deal with the Houston Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The #Texans are signing FA RB Cam Akers, who most recently was with the #Vikings. Akers worked out for them today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 21, 2024

Akers was a second-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2020 out of Florida State. He rushed for 625 rushing yards and averaged 4.3 yards per carry his rookie season. He then suffered a torn Achilles in practice ahead of the 2021 season but somehow returned five months later and even played in the Super Bowl.

In 2022, Akers became frustrated with the Rams and requested a trade. They kept him and he wound up rushing for a career-high 786 yards and 9 touchdowns.

The Rams finally traded Akers early last season, sending him to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a late-round draft pick. Akers had 138 yards and a touchdown in six games with the Vikings. He also caught 11 passes for 70 yards.

The Texans acquired Joe Mixon in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason, and he is expected to enter the season as their starter. Houston also still has Dameon Pierce, so the 25-year-old Akers will be battling for a backup job.