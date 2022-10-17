Rams make major announcement about Cam Akers’ future

Cam Akers appears to have played his final game as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

Rams coach Sean McVay announced Monday that the team plans to try and trade Akers in order to get the running back a fresh start. Akers had fallen out of favor with the franchise this season after suffering a major Achilles injury in 2021.

Sean McVay said they're looking to move RB Cam Akers to a new team: Help him look for a fresh new start #Rams — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) October 17, 2022

A second-round pick in 2020, Akers looked like the long-term future of the Rams after a successful rookie year that saw him tally up 625 rushing yards. Injuries took hold in 2021, and he has essentially lost his starting role to Darrell Henderson this year.

This news does not come as a big surprise. Akers was inactive Sunday for what McVay called “personal reasons,” and it quickly emerged that the team was likely to look into trading the 23-year-old. Depending on how much the Rams ask for in return, Akers should draw plenty of trade interest before the Nov. 1 deadline.