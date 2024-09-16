Cam Newton has blunt message for Tyreek Hill over police incident

Many members of the NFL community have expressed outrage over the way police officers in Miami acted toward Tyreek Hill earlier this month, but Cam Newton feels the star wide receiver could have done a lot more to prevent the situation from escalating.

Newton discussed Hill’s recent run-in with the Miami-Dade Police Department during the latest episode of the former NFL MVP’s “4th & 1 with Cam Newton” show, which was released on Friday. Newton criticized Hill for not rolling down his window and following orders from the officer who pulled the Dolphins star over.

“Bro, comply! My n***a, I’m just trying to keep you alive. I’m not talking to Tyreek Hill more than I’m talking to everybody else that’s going to get pulled over on a day-to-day basis,” Newton said. “You a n***a in a f***ing car! You don’t get no type of privilege, bro! When you roll the window down and then roll the window back up — bro, don’t do that s***. You can’t do that. It puts you in danger, and you have to put yourself in that officer’s position. He don’t know what the hell is in that damn car.

“I’m not taking no officer’s side. That’s what I’m not doing. I’m trying to say how this situation could have been played out a little different. … If you’re a regular person, you’re resisting arrest. It’s almost like a flag, and when it’s thrown it’s already thrown. When they say you need to get out that damn car, it’s over with.”

.@CameronNewton’s take on the Tyreek Hill altercation might surprise you pic.twitter.com/rEJneGck9q — 4thand1show (@4thand1show) September 14, 2024

Hill was pulled over for speeding while driving to Hard Rock Stadium for the Dolphins’ Sept. 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. When the officer approached Hill, the Pro Bowl wideout handed over his license and then rolled up the window of his luxury sports car, which was tinted. The officer then knocked on Hill’s window multiple times and asked him not to roll it up all the way. Hill ordered the officer not to knock on his window before telling the officer to, “Give me my ticket so I can go, bro.”

The incident escalated from there, with another officer coming over and pulling Hill out of the car. Hill was handcuffed after refusing to comply with the initial orders. You can see the body camera footage here.

Though he has called for one of the officer’s involved to be fired, Hill also admitted he could have reacted differently to the situation. Newton clearly agrees.