First look: Cam Newton in Patriots jersey

Cam Newton is a part of the New England Patriots, and we have the photo to prove it.

The first official photo of Newton in Patriots gear went up on the team’s website. Here is a look.

Cam Newton’s first official photo in his Patriots jersey. pic.twitter.com/tn5SVJIl1M — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 4, 2020

Newton agreed to a one-year contract with the Patriots in late June for the veteran minimum, plus incentives (full details here). The Patriots were the only team to offer him a contract, likely because he wanted to compete for a starting job, and they were the only team that would give him a shot to start.

In New England, Newton will compete with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer for playing time. The 31-year-old former league MVP has been hampered by injuries the last two seasons and is recovering from foot surgery.