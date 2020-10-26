Cam Newton responds to Jeff Garcia’s criticism of his wardrobe

Cam Newton has always been known for his zany sense of fashion, and former NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia unloaded on the New England Patriots star on Sunday for dressing flamboyantly even with how poorly he has been playing. You may be surprised to hear what Newton thought of the remarks.

Garcia, who works for NBC Sports Bay Area, said after New England’s 33-6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday that Newton should be doing everything he can to draw less attention to himself. He jokingly suggested that Newton should ask the equipment managers to “put me in your jock sock cart and sneak me in the back door.”

Whew, Jeff Garcia been waiting a long time to get this off his chest about Cam Newton. pic.twitter.com/clx5IEGn9x — Moneybagg Yo(hannes) (@AronYohannes) October 26, 2020

“This just goes back to a couple of years of watching this guy and seeing him at the podium, but what he’s doing on the field does not translate to being that guy,” Garcia said.

Garcia was bashed for the take on social media, with many noting that Newton’s play has nothing to do with how he dresses. Newton, however, felt the criticism was “fair.” He said during his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” Monday that he agrees with Garcia. Although, Newton is not planning to make any style changes.

On Jeff Garcia's comments that he shouldn't wear flashy clothes until he wins Newton: What's crazy is I agree with him… It's fair to say. I know I come off to so many different people so many different ways. He's exactly right, but I'm not changing the way I dress. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) October 26, 2020

Newton wore one of his loudest suits for his Patriots debut this season, and that led to some hilarious memes. However, very few people get as worked up about it as Garcia did. If Newton truly agreed with the former Pro Bowler, he would change the way he dresses. We don’t blame him for sticking with it.

