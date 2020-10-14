Cam Newton, Stephon Gilmore reportedly cleared from coronavirus

It has been less than two weeks since New England Patriots stars Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the coronavirus, but both are ready to return to practice.

Reports on Wednesday indicated that both Newton and Gilmore will take part in practice with the Patriots on Thursday. That puts them on track to play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Stephon Gilmore – source tells @wbz – expected to be a part of practice as well. Good signs for the #Patriots – #WBZ @steveburtonwbz https://t.co/iaC7LMeXsa — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) October 14, 2020

Newton got his positive COVID-19 test result on Saturday, Oct. 3. Gilmore tested positive a few days later, and he apparently had dinner with Newton before the quarterback received his positive result.

The postponement of the Patriots-Broncos game could end up working out for both sides, as Denver quarterback Drew Lock also returned to practice this week. Multiple Broncos players expressed frustration over the schedule changes, but moving the game back a week allowed key players on both sides to get healthy.