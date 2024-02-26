Cam Newton accused of sparking viral brawl in new statement

One of the youth organizations involved in Sunday’s viral Cam Newton fight has released a statement placing the blame squarely on the quarterback for what happened.

TopShelf Performance, an Atlanta-based training facility that had teams participating in the event, issued a statement apologizing for their role in the fight but blaming Newton for starting it. According to the statement, several of the TopShelf coaches involved had initially worked with Newton as part of his C1N foundation several years prior, but that Newton had “struggled to accept defeat” in the past when their teams defeated his.

The statement claims that Newton was “taunting” TopShelf’s players repeatedly, prompting one of the TopShelf coaches to have a word with him about it. Newton allegedly tried to choke the coach, prompting another coach to intervene and punch Newton, escalating the situation. Police supposedly told TopShelf coaches that they witnessed the entire altercation and were aware that Newton started it.

The video that went viral on Sunday very much made it look like Newton was defending himself. Newton and his camp have yet to publicly comment on what happened.

Newton last played in the NFL in 2021. Never lacking in confidence, he has since become known for his hot takes about current quarterbacks.