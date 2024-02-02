Cam Newton doubles down on diss of Brock Purdy

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has led his team to the Super Bowl this season. But even that isn’t enough to change Cam Newton’s opinion of him.

In a recent episode of the “4th & 1 with Cam Newton” podcast, the former NFL MVP doubled down on his previous take that Purdy is far from elite at his position.

Newton cleared up that he never called Purdy “trash” but rather a “game manager” who doesn’t elevate players like a true game-changing talent would. The former Carolina Panthers QB stated that Purdy isn’t even a top-3 player on his own team.

“I still reserve the right to say this. To be labeled a game-changer, Brock Purdy has to be the best player on the offensive side of the ball — and that’s not the case. … I ain’t recanting s–t. … Brock Purdy is the 10th best player on his team,” said Newton (profanity edited by LBS).

“Brock Purdy is the 10th-best player on the 49ers” To earn the 'game changer' label, you must be among the top three players on your team – @CameronNewton pic.twitter.com/ELmQRWF8yL — 4thand1show (@4thand1show) January 31, 2024

Newton felt vindicated with his Purdy take in December. The free agent QB made a post that went viral following Purdy’s letdown against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16.

Newton had previously lumped Purdy with Dak Prescott, Jared Goff, and Tua Tagovailoa as quarterbacks who are simply an extension of their coach’s game plan on the field. But Purdy has outlasted all of the aforementioned names this season to get a shot at his first Super Bowl ring.