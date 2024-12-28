Notable NFL executive is scouting Cam Ward at Miami’s bowl game

The Miami Hurricanes’ bowl game against the Iowa State Cyclones attracted a lot of attention from NFL teams, and the presence of one executive in particular garnered some attention Saturday.

Miami quarterback Cam Ward, regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2025 draft class, did play in the first half of Saturday’s Pop-Tarts Bowl. On hand to watch him was New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen, along with the team’s personnel director Tim McDonnell.

The Giants still control their own destiny when it comes to landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft, and will secure it if they lose both of their final two games. They are in need of a quarterback and would almost certainly look to either Ward or Shedeur Sanders. Sanders, for his part, seems pretty confident that it will be him, but the Giants are going to do their due diligence on Ward no matter what.

Ward threw for 4,123 yards and 36 touchdowns this season, putting him firmly in contention for the top pick. Schoen will like what he saw, as Ward went 12/19 for 190 yards and three touchdowns before sitting out the second half.