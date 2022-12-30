 Skip to main content
Cardinals release audio of teammate’s hilarious voice message for JJ Watt

December 30, 2022
by Larry Brown
JJ Watt looks on

Jan 4, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) warms up before the AFC Wild Card NFL Playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

JJ Watt this week announced his retirement plans, surprising much of the football world, including his own team.

Watt announced that he will be retiring after the season, which is his 12th in the NFL. His head coach admitted he didn’t know about the defensive star’s plans.

One of the funniest side stories to Watt’s announcement was what happened with one of his teammates.

Watt made his announcement on Tuesday. The Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman shared a funny story the next day about how he received an unintelligble voice message from teammate Jesse Luketa. Luketa had just come out of a procedure to have his wisdom teeth removed when he heard the news of Watt’s impending retirement.

Watt told the story well and promised he would ask for permission from Luketa to release the voice message.

On Thursday, the Cardinals released Luketa’s message. You can hear it at the end of this video.

“JJ. At the end of the season. I need a signed jersey JJ. That’s all I wanted to call and tell you. That’s all,” Luketa said in the message.

Guess what? There is a happy ending to the story; Luketa got his signed jersey.

That is great.

