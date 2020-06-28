Cardinals WR Jermiah Braswell arrested for OVI after driving car into Lake Erie

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Jermiah Braswell was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly got drunk and drove his car into a lake.

According to a police report obtained by WTOL 11, witnesses in Put-in-Bay, Ohio, called police after seeing Braswell drive his orange Camaro off an embankment and into Lake Erie. Braswell was traveling at a high rate of speed when he drove through a grassy area and came to rest in a shallow part of the lake. Officers found Braswell still in the driver’s seat trying to drive forward when they arrived at the scene.

Braswell told police he did not know how his car ended up in the water, and he submitted to field sobriety tests after officers say he demonstrated slurred speech. He failed a breathalyzer but refused to submit to a chemical test that determines blood-alcohol content. Braswell was arrested and charged with OVI, or operating a vehicle while impaired.

Fortunately, there were no passengers in the car and no one was seriously injured.

Braswell, 23, signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent this year out of of Youngstown State. He had 51 catches, 986 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns over four college seasons. We’ve seen athletes arrested for driving while intoxicated under some disturbing circumstances, but Braswell is the first we can remember who drove his car into a body of water.