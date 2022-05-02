Cardinals GM addresses Kyler Murray contract situation

The Arizona Cardinals still want to get a contract extension done with quarterback Kyler Murray, and are hoping that the recent lull in talks will refocus both sides.

Cardinals GM Steve Keim downplayed the delay in talks between Murray and the Cardinals, but did hint that things have been strained between the two parties. Keim expressed his hope that with free agency and the draft over with, the two sides could “refocus” and work out a deal.

"Kyler is our long-term future, and there's no doubt we want to have him here in Arizona."@AZCardinals GM Steve Keim tells @AdamSchein about the timeline to get a contract extension done with franchise QB Kyler Murray. pic.twitter.com/WjgIagT8Gg — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) May 2, 2022

“Anytime you’ve seen quarterbacks after their third year do their contract extensions, it’s generally been anywhere from about to July to September.” Keim said. “It’s one of those things, when we get through free agency and the draft process, I mean it’s a lot of work we put into that. So now we can take a step back, take a breath, refocus, and try to get something done. Like I said, Kyler’s our long-term future, and there’s no doubt we wanna have him here in Arizona.”

Murray sparked drama earlier in the offseason when he removed references to the Cardinals from his social media accounts. Things definitely became a bit tense for a while, but Murray has seemingly tried to quiet a lot of the speculation more recently. The Cardinals will now try to get that long-term deal done, and may be in a better place to do so than they were a few weeks ago.