Kyler Murray sends strong message amid talk of him leaving Cardinals

There has been a lot of talk recently about Kyler Murray potentially leaving the Arizona Cardinals, but the star quarterback has made it clear that talk is not coming from him.

Two former Cardinals players, Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson and running back Chase Edmonds, spoke about the Murray situation on the “All Things Covered” podcast this week. Peterson criticized his former team for not building a contender every season. He said that could eventually make Murray want to play elsewhere.

Murray responded to Peterson’s comments with a tweet on Thursday. He said he considers Arizona his home and wants to win Super Bowls with the Cardinals.

I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals, AZ is home. https://t.co/xwEw42uDBl — Kyler Murray (@K1) April 21, 2022

The tweet came not long after Cardinals general manager Steve Keim told reporters there is no chance the team is trading Murray this offseason.

Murray sent a similar message when asked about his future at a charity event last month. He also offered a lame explanation for why he deleted all references to the Cardinals from his social media page.

Murray wants a new contract, but he has two years remaining on his rookie deal. The Cardinals hold all the leverage unless Murray holds out or demands a trade. It does not sound like he intends to do either as of now.