Report: Team near top of NFL Draft mulling multiple trade offers

The Arizona Cardinals are in the enviable position of having a high pick in the NFL Draft but not needing a quarterback, and teams are trying to get them to trade back.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported on Thursday that the Cardinals have received multiple trade offers for the No. 3 pick in the draft and are mulling them over.

That is consistent with what we have heard for weeks now, which is that the Cardinals have been flooded with offers for their first-round pick.

With Kyler Murray cemented as their starter and several QB-needy teams slated to pick behind them, Arizona is in a strong position to stockpile valuable future picks and/or later picks in this year’s draft by trading back.

Of course, the Cardinals could also stay right where they are and end up with the best non-quarterback in the draft. The Carolina Panthers are widely expected to take Bryce Young first overall. There is less certainty about what the Houston Texans will do at No. 2, but they also need a QB.

If the Cardinals do end up trading back, that could complicate things for a team like the Indianapolis Colts, who are scheduled to pick at No. 4. The Colts are said to be high on one particular player, but there is no guarantee that player will be available if someone jumps ahead of them.