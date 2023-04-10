 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, April 10, 2023

Report: 1 team being flooded with offers to trade back in NFL Draft

April 10, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
NFL Draft theater

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general overall view as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers acquired the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft when they completed a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears, and several other teams are reportedly looking to move up as well.

At least six teams have reached out to the Arizona Cardinals about the possibility of moving up to No. 3 overall, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The Cardinals are still deciding whether they want to trade the pick.

With Kyler Murray cemented as their starter and several QB-needy teams slated to pick behind them, the Cardinals are in a strong position to stockpile valuable future picks and/or later picks in this year’s draft by trading back.

The Panthers will take a quarterback with the first overall pick, and the Houston Texans will likely do the same if they remain at No. 2. That would leave the Cardinals to either take their highest-graded non-quarterback at No. 3 or make a deal with a team that is desperate to not miss out on one of the two “big” quarterbacks remaining out of a group that includes Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis.

The Cardinals could also look to sweeten any potential deal by including one of their top players, who is said to be on the trade block.

Arizona is almost certainly open to trading the No. 3 pick, especially if they can start a bidding war. It sounds like that may have already happened.

Article Tags

Arizona Cardinals
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus