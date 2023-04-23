 Skip to main content
Major odds shift suggests surprising pick is coming at No. 2 overall

April 23, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
CJ Stroud ready to throw

Apr 17, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud (7) drops to throw during the first quarter of the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 NFL Draft is just days away, and there has suddenly been a drastic shift in what oddsmakers expect to happen after the first overall pick.

It is widely assumed that the Carolina Panthers, who traded up to No. 1 last month, will select Bryce Young with the first pick. For a while, most analysts agreed that CJ Stroud would go No. 2 to the Houston Texans. The odds shifted over the weekend, however.

As of Sunday, former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis was favored to be taken with the second overall pick in the draft.

The odds were similar at multiple sportsbooks.

That is quite the shift. The change may have something to do with the negative reports that have come out recently about Stroud. Of course, it is impossible to decipher which information is accurate and/or was intentionally leaked by certain teams in an attempt to manipulate the draft.

The Texans need a quarterback, so it would be a surprise if they did not take one at No. 2. There is a chance they could trade back, as we know at least one other QB-needy team that is said to be high on Levis.

CJ StroudHouston Texans
