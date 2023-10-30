 Skip to main content
Cardinals making quarterback change for Week 9

October 30, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jonathan Gannon with the media

Mar 8, 2023; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon introduced some of his staff members and fellow coaches at Arizona Cardinals facility. Photo Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Arizona Cardinals are making an unexpected quarterback change for their Week 9 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon had said Sunday that Josh Dobbs would keep his starting job for next week’s game. That changed on Monday, with Gannon abruptly ruling out Dobbs and telling reporters that rookie Clayton Tune or Kyler Murray would start Week 9.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Tune will likely start, though Murray could still play in some capacity.

Arizona’s plans for the next week are unclear, to say the least. Dobbs could be a trade candidate depending on how things shake out. Murray is clearly not one and seems likely to play within the next few weeks, even if he does not suit up on Sunday.

Tune, a rookie out of Houston, has only thrown one pass in a regular season game, so he is completely untested. A matchup against the Browns’ fierce defense would be quite a tough one to get his career started with.

Arizona Cardinals, Clayton Tune, Kyler Murray
