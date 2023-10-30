Cardinals making quarterback change for Week 9

The Arizona Cardinals are making an unexpected quarterback change for their Week 9 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon had said Sunday that Josh Dobbs would keep his starting job for next week’s game. That changed on Monday, with Gannon abruptly ruling out Dobbs and telling reporters that rookie Clayton Tune or Kyler Murray would start Week 9.

Plot twist: #Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters that either Kyler Murray or rookie Clayton Tune — not Joshua Dobbs — will start Sunday against Cleveland. Murray remains on IR but obviously getting close. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 30, 2023

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Tune will likely start, though Murray could still play in some capacity.

Barring a significant change of plans, #AZCardinals rookie Clayton Tune is expected to start this week, sources say. Kyler Murray may still play, but next week is more likely as of now. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2023

Arizona’s plans for the next week are unclear, to say the least. Dobbs could be a trade candidate depending on how things shake out. Murray is clearly not one and seems likely to play within the next few weeks, even if he does not suit up on Sunday.

Tune, a rookie out of Houston, has only thrown one pass in a regular season game, so he is completely untested. A matchup against the Browns’ fierce defense would be quite a tough one to get his career started with.