Report reveals who Cardinals will start at quarterback in Week 1

The Arizona Cardinals have been hiding their choice for Week 1 quarterback, but the secrecy finally fell apart on Wednesday.

The Cardinals are planning to go with Josh Dobbs as their Week 1 starter, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The team had refused to say whether Dobbs or rookie Clayton Tune would get the nod, a stance that publicly continued Wednesday.

Sources: The #AZCardinals are expected have Josh Dobbs as their starting QB this week, with rookie Clayton Tune getting backup reps. They’ll evaluate the situation each week, but this is how it begins. pic.twitter.com/eXqXUFj7qv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 6, 2023

The Cardinals traded for Dobbs at the end of preseason and are quickly giving him the job. He started twice for the Tennessee Titans last season, going 0-2 in those starts.

Coach Jonathan Gannon had tried very hard to hide the team’s decision, believing it gave the team a competitive advantage. Dobbs always seemed the more likely starter, however, so this probably will not come as a huge shock to the Washington Commanders.