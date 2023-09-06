 Skip to main content
Report reveals who Cardinals will start at quarterback in Week 1

September 6, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jonathan Gannon with the media

Mar 8, 2023; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon introduced some of his staff members and fellow coaches at Arizona Cardinals facility. Photo Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Arizona Cardinals have been hiding their choice for Week 1 quarterback, but the secrecy finally fell apart on Wednesday.

The Cardinals are planning to go with Josh Dobbs as their Week 1 starter, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The team had refused to say whether Dobbs or rookie Clayton Tune would get the nod, a stance that publicly continued Wednesday.

The Cardinals traded for Dobbs at the end of preseason and are quickly giving him the job. He started twice for the Tennessee Titans last season, going 0-2 in those starts.

Coach Jonathan Gannon had tried very hard to hide the team’s decision, believing it gave the team a competitive advantage. Dobbs always seemed the more likely starter, however, so this probably will not come as a huge shock to the Washington Commanders.

