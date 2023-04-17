Cardinals sign new veteran QB to help fill in for Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals have another menu item to choose from as they wait on Kyler Murray to recover from his ACL tear.

The Cardinals announced on Monday that they have signed veteran QB Jeff Driskel. The team adds that it will be a one-year deal for Driskel, who turns 30 later this month.

We have signed QB Jeff Driskel to a one-year contract. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 17, 2023

Driskel is an NFL journeyman. He was a sixth-round draft selection by the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 and has been on four other teams since then (Cincinnati, Detroit, Denver, and Houston). Driskel made two starts last year with the Texans (just the tenth and eleventh ones of his NFL career) and completed 14-of-20 attempts for 108 total yards and a touchdown.

The Cardinals now have a trio of veterans (Driskel, David Blough, and Colt McCoy) to compete for the starting quarterback job in 2023. But obviously none of those players are very inspiring, so the team will be hoping that Murray can be back sooner than later. Granted, the last update that we heard on Murray’s timetable was not particularly encouraging.