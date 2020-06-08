Carlos Hyde knows he is likely competing for backup job behind Chris Carson

Carlos Hyde just signed with the Seattle Seahawks last month, and he is being realistic about his place in the pecking order.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, the veteran running back said that “everybody knows” Chris Carson is the starter in Seattle, per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. Hyde also said that he will come in to compete Carson but with the understanding that he is most likely competing for the No. 2 spot.

Hyde, who rushed for 1,070 yards last year with the Houston Texans, agreed to a one-year, $2.8 million deal with the Seahawks. Carson had an even better 2019 season as Seattle’s starter however, racking up 1,230 rushing yards. Thus, there is no reason to believe that he will not retain the job in 2020.

Beyond those two players, the Seahawks also have Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer in the backfield. But with much uncertainty over Penny’s health at least, Hyde looks like a strong bet to win the backup job behind Carson.