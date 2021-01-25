Carlton Davis had strong response to critical tweets from Michael Thomas

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Carlton Davis has no time for Michael Thomas’ trash talk.

Davis mocked Thomas as “slant boy” after Thomas failed to make a catch in the New Orleans Saints’ loss to the Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional round. That clearly bothered the Saints wide receiver, who decided to get back at Davis after the cornerback was beaten for a touchdown by Green Bay’s Davante Adams.

Davis was absolutely not having it. After the Buccaneers beat the Packers, he used social media to fire back at Thomas.

@Cantguardmike I bodied you 3 games in a row lil dude in cover 1 goofball ! And ima dawg yo lil ass again next year so you better work on them routes ! — C-Murda ™ (@Carlton_Lowkey) January 25, 2021

Thomas only had eight catches for 68 yards against the Buccaneers in three games this year. Davis is right. Thomas probably shouldn’t get in on the trolling coming off an outing like that.