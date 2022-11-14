Carrie Underwood had great message for Chargers K on ‘Sunday Night Football’

Carrie Underwood was not about to miss her opportunity with Cameron Dicker playing on her home turf in Week 10.

The Grammy-winning country singer Underwood, who famously performs the theme song for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” offered a great message for Dicker, the Los Angeles Chargers kicker, during this week’s broadcast. Dicker, who just joined the Chargers prior to Week 9, had previously told a tremendous story about how his plans to go to an Underwood concert were interrupted by the news that the Chargers were signing him.

In the first half of the Chargers’ “Sunday Night Football” game against the San Francisco 49ers, a video message from Underwood to Dicker was aired. Underwood wished Dicker luck and said she had heard his story. She invited Dicker to attend any upcoming show that he wanted on her tour as a make-up of sorts.

Cameron Dicker even got a message from Carrie Underwood! #SNF pic.twitter.com/kQSBMODIAj — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 14, 2022

Underwood has over 30 U.S. shows left during her “Denim and Rhinestones Tour,” so Dicker has plenty of chances for a do-over. She will also be playing in Los Angeles next March, well after the NFL season is complete.

Regardless though, Dicker has done plenty of winning over the last couple of weeks. He hit a game-winning field goal against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9, connected on his first four kicks against the 49ers (three field goals as well as an extra point), and now might have just replaced this guy as Carrie Underwood’s favorite NFL player.