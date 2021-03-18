Carson Wentz chooses new jersey number after teammate turns him down

Carson Wentz has a new jersey number after being shutdown by a teammate.

Wentz will be wearing jersey No. 2 with the Indianapolis Colts. The news was first shared by Eagles fan/huge Wentz fan, Giovanni the Philly Sports Podcaster.

thank u @Colts i am so happy to have my guy @cj_wentz new jersey pic.twitter.com/jNNUQwzPPj — Giovanni the Philly Sports Podcaster (@realsjsgiovanni) March 17, 2021

The Colts confirmed the change by sharing a photo of Wentz on Twitter with No. 2 on his jersey.

It’s good two see you in Blue, Carson. pic.twitter.com/0ttvWO7xWp — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) March 17, 2021

Wentz wore No. 11 in his first five NFL seasons, all spent with the Philadelphia Eagles. But that number was already worn by Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who wanted to keep the digits, leading Wentz to pick something new.

Now it will be a new team, new era, and new number for Wentz. It’s a perfect chance for him to start fresh in Indy. He already seems to be making some progress with his new teammates too.