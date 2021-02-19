Will Carson Wentz trade impact Jets’ Sam Darnold stance?

Thursday’s Carson Wentz trade between the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts could impact the quarterback market, and may not be great news for at least one team.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini believes Thursday’s trade is a bad sign for the New York Jets if they are serious about trading quarterback Sam Darnold. Cimini believes the Jets would be unlikely to fetch more than the Eagles got for Wentz, which amounted to a third-round pick and a conditional second-round pick that could become a first.

Cimini does note that the Colts took on a bigger contract than Darnold has, which may have reduced the compensation. However, it’s now seen as possible that the ceiling on a Darnold return may involve a second-round pick in 2021 and a third-rounder in 2022, if that.

Darnold has attracted plenty of interest, but this is lower than the price tag one NFL executive put on the Jets’ quarterback. At 23, Darnold is younger than Wentz, but also hasn’t had as much NFL success. That helps explain why the Jets may not be happy with Thursday’s developments.