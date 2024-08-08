Cause of death for former WR Jacoby Jones revealed

The cause of death for former NFL wide receiver Jacoby Jones has been revealed.

TMZ Sports reported on Tuesday that Jones died due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease. Hypertensive cardiovascular disease is a heart problem that occurs due to long-term high blood pressure.

The Ravens Super Bowl champ had just celebrated his 40th birthday when he tragically died just a few days later on July 14. — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) August 6, 2024

Jones died in July at the age of 40. He had played in the NFL from 2007-2015 and was best known for scoring two touchdowns during his Baltimore Ravens’ Super Bowl XLVII win. He was a Pro Bowl player in 2012.

Current Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has expressed his hope that the team will be able to win this year’s Super Bowl as a tribute to the late Jones.