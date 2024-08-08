 Skip to main content
Cause of death for former WR Jacoby Jones revealed

August 7, 2024
by Larry Brown
Jacoby Jones looks on

Oct 26, 2014; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jacoby Jones (12) against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Bengals defeated the Ravens 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

The cause of death for former NFL wide receiver Jacoby Jones has been revealed.

TMZ Sports reported on Tuesday that Jones died due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease. Hypertensive cardiovascular disease is a heart problem that occurs due to long-term high blood pressure.

Jones died in July at the age of 40. He had played in the NFL from 2007-2015 and was best known for scoring two touchdowns during his Baltimore Ravens’ Super Bowl XLVII win. He was a Pro Bowl player in 2012.

Current Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has expressed his hope that the team will be able to win this year’s Super Bowl as a tribute to the late Jones.

