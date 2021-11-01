 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 31, 2021

Everyone made the same joke after Cedrick Wilson’s trick play pass

October 31, 2021
by Grey Papke

Cedrick Wilson pass

Those watching Sunday night’s contest between the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings were treated to some fairly sub-standard quarterback play. That’s until a wide receiver got involved, at least.

Both offenses were struggling into the second half of Sunday’s game, and Minnesota held a 13-10 lead late in the third quarter. Dallas was having a particularly difficult time, with Cooper Rush looking uninspiring in his first NFL start ahead of the injured Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys went deeper into the playbook in the third and dialed up a trick play. Rush threw a lateral pass to wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, who uncorked an absolute laser — while on the run, no less — that just about everyone agreed was the best throw of the game by either team.

Wilson was a quarterback in high school and was sometimes used in trick plays at Boise State, where he had one touchdown pass. The Cowboys have not been shy about doing that in the NFL, too — this was his fourth career pass, and he has a passing touchdown to his name. That’s enabled them to use Wilson in some very creative ways. He was already responsible for Dallas’ lone touchdown on Sunday with a 73-yard touchdown reception.

The way both offenses were moving the ball, maybe it wouldn’t hurt to give Wilson a few more reps. That was an absolute laser.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus