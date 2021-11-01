Everyone made the same joke after Cedrick Wilson’s trick play pass

Those watching Sunday night’s contest between the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings were treated to some fairly sub-standard quarterback play. That’s until a wide receiver got involved, at least.

Both offenses were struggling into the second half of Sunday’s game, and Minnesota held a 13-10 lead late in the third quarter. Dallas was having a particularly difficult time, with Cooper Rush looking uninspiring in his first NFL start ahead of the injured Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys went deeper into the playbook in the third and dialed up a trick play. Rush threw a lateral pass to wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, who uncorked an absolute laser — while on the run, no less — that just about everyone agreed was the best throw of the game by either team.

Cedrick Wilson with easily the best throw of the game pic.twitter.com/08GbcT4HVp — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 1, 2021

Maybe the Cowboys should have started Cedrick Wilson at QB. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 1, 2021

Is it normal if you've had the best catch and the best pass of the night? Cedrick Wilson made an incredible throw on the run. — Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) November 1, 2021

Is Cedrick Wilson a better QB than Cooper Rush? — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) November 1, 2021

scale of 1-10, how confident are you that cooper rush is a better qb than cedrick wilson — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) November 1, 2021

Wilson was a quarterback in high school and was sometimes used in trick plays at Boise State, where he had one touchdown pass. The Cowboys have not been shy about doing that in the NFL, too — this was his fourth career pass, and he has a passing touchdown to his name. That’s enabled them to use Wilson in some very creative ways. He was already responsible for Dallas’ lone touchdown on Sunday with a 73-yard touchdown reception.

The way both offenses were moving the ball, maybe it wouldn’t hurt to give Wilson a few more reps. That was an absolute laser.