Video: Cowboys pull off huge trick play on punt return

The Dallas Cowboys are at the point in their season where they need to start taking some risks, and they did just that during the first half of their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson fielded a punt deep in his own territory with momentum carrying him toward the end zone. At first it looked like a mistake to not let it go, but the Cowboys had some trickery planned. Wilson threw the ball all the way across the field to teammate C.J. Goodwin, who nearly took it the distance for a touchdown.

Dallas committed a block in the back penalty on the play and ended up with the ball at the Pittsburgh 31-yard line. They settled for a field goal on the drive to take a surprising 13-0 lead.

With fourth-string quarterback Garrett Gilbert starting and a 2-6 record, the Cowboys don’t have a whole lot to lose.