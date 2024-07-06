CeeDee Lamb responds to ex-Cowboys WR’s claim

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb skipped the Dallas Cowboys’ offseason workout program, including mandatory minicamp, in search of a big-money contract extension. But that holdout aside, he’s remained in playing shape and even focused on improving his explosiveness ahead of the 2024 regular season.

Lamb has been working side-by-side with Dr. Sharif Tabbah, a Doctor of Physical Therapy and Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, with many of his workout videos being posted to social media — both his accounts and those belonging to Tabbah.

One such video caught the eye of former Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley, who offered up some unsolicited advice of his own.

“Man just do some heavy squats and power cleans,” Beasley wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

After some pushback by fans, Beasley returned to X with an attempt to diminish Lamb’s early-career production.

“Give me 180 targets off the couch and I eclipse 1000. Stop looking at stats and check the tape,” Beasley wrote. “As far as getting open goes. . . I’m confident I did that with the best of them.”

Lamb eventually caught wind of Beasley’s commentary and then stepped in to shut it down.

I don’t need 180 targets to touch a band. Pull up tape, I’d match you route for route on getting open. Just Chill. @Bease11 https://t.co/89AvivVcH8 — CeeDee Lamb (@_CeeDeeThree) July 6, 2024

Although Beasley has a Second Team All-Pro honor to his name, his production pales in comparison Lamb’s. His best season came in 2020 as a member of the Buffalo Bills when he hauled in 82 receptions (107 targets) for 967 yards and two touchdowns. Lamb’s least-productive season was his rookie campaign when he caught 74 balls (111 targets) for 935 yards and five touchdowns.

After Lamb’s reaction, Beasley tried to play it off like the internet was creating a beef that didn’t exist.

Had Beasley not doubled down, this entire situation would have fallen off the news cycle in a matter of hours. But he couldn’t resist and then played the victim once Lamb shot back. Bad look.