Chad Johnson used to torture Hue Jackson, Marvin Lewis with phone calls

Chad Johnson was an offensive weapon when he played in the NFL, but he was also a pain in the rear for his coaches.

Hue Jackson, who was the wide receivers coach for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2004-2006, was a guest on a recent episode of “I Am Athlete.” Jackson shared in the interview what Chad used to do.

Johnson boasted about the way he would torture his coaches by calling them in the middle of the night.

“I used to call him and Marvin in the middle of the night. I would call him, ‘Coach Hue, I’m open.’ And then hang up,” Johnson recalled.

“I used to get those calls at two o’clock in the morning,” said Hue.

Yes, Johnson was that crazy. He used to sleep in the locker room sometimes too.

It paid off though, as Johnson was a six-time Pro Bowler and led the league in receiving yards in 2006.

Things weren’t always as good-natured as Johnson calling Lewis and Jackson in the middle of the night. A former teammate confirmed that Chad once punched Lewis.