48-year-old Terrell Owens is still making athletic TD catches

Terrell Owens is 48 years old and has not played in the NFL since 2010. You probably wouldn’t know it judging by his efforts on Saturday.

Owens made his debut in the Fan Controlled Football league and managed a touchdown catch in the game. He looked pretty athletic doing it, too, outjumping a defender in order to reel in a high throw.

Terrell Owens is 48 years old and just snagged a TD catch in the @fcflio. pic.twitter.com/UivfyJ6KmK — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 17, 2022

Owens is obviously up against inferior competition compared to what he saw in his NFL days. Still, it’s a safe bet he’s the oldest guy on the field, but you wouldn’t know it from watching.

The longtime NFL star still wants to get back into the league, as unlikely as that is. While it looks nice on tape, he’ll probably need more than this touchdown catch to convince teams he’s worth a look.