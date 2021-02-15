 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, February 15, 2021

Chargers and Buccaneers pay tribute to Vincent Jackson

February 15, 2021
by Grey Papke

Vincent Jackson

The two NFL franchises Vincent Jackson played for paid tribute to him after his death on Monday.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both issued statements after Jackson’s death, noting his off-field accomplishments as well as his on-field success.

Jackson was a three-time Pro Bowler and was selected as a member of both organizations. He also had three 1,000-yard receiving seasons with each team.

The longtime wide receiver was found dead in a Florida hotel room on Monday. No cause of death has been determined, but there was no sign of foul play. Jackson was only 38 years old.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC-by-SA-3.0

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus