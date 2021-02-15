Chargers and Buccaneers pay tribute to Vincent Jackson

The two NFL franchises Vincent Jackson played for paid tribute to him after his death on Monday.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both issued statements after Jackson’s death, noting his off-field accomplishments as well as his on-field success.

gone too soon pic.twitter.com/lQEtPjNQ4w — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) February 15, 2021

Rest in peace, Vincent Jackson. pic.twitter.com/ik3GYZjQDr — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 15, 2021

Jackson was a three-time Pro Bowler and was selected as a member of both organizations. He also had three 1,000-yard receiving seasons with each team.

The longtime wide receiver was found dead in a Florida hotel room on Monday. No cause of death has been determined, but there was no sign of foul play. Jackson was only 38 years old.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC-by-SA-3.0