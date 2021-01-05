Report: Chargers have interest in Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer is said to be strongly considering taking the head coaching job with the Jaguars, but Jacksonville is not the only team that has interest in the three-time national champion.

The Los Angeles Chargers are also interested in speaking with Meyer about their head coaching vacancy, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reports.

There’s no guarantee that Meyer will come out of retirement to make the leap to the NFL, but the Chargers job is considered one of the most appealing in football. Justin Herbert was extremely impressive in his rookie season and looks like he has the potential to be a franchise quarterback. Finding a quarterback is one of the most challenging things an NFL team has to do, so L.A. is a step ahead in that department.

The Chargers also played well down the stretch and closed out the season on four-game win streak, which is why many people were surprised they fired Anthony Lynn.

One report claims Meyer has been operating as if he will be the next coach of the Jaguars. He is apparently seeking a massive contract, however, which could complicate things.