Chargers bring back assistant coach preferred by Justin Herbert

New Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is determined to get the most out of quarterback Justin Herbert, and he made a notable staff move on Thursday to back that up.

The Chargers are bringing back former passing game coordinator Shane Day to serve as quarterbacks coach, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Day, who spent last season on the Houston Texans staff, was previously Herbert’s quarterbacks coach for two years in 2021 and 2022.

The #Chargers are bringing back Shane Day as QBs coach on Jim Harbaugh’s coaching staff, sources say. Day was with the #Texans this season after serving as pass game coordinator and QB coach for Justin Herbert in 2021-22. Herbert’s a big fan. pic.twitter.com/hXb6WVzE4r — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 8, 2024

This is a pretty significant get for Harbaugh and the Chargers, as Day is well-respected around the league. He spent last season as a senior offensive assistant for the Texans and played a part in the team’s unexpected run to the playoffs.

Herbert fully emerged as a star quarterback with Day guiding him, and Day is known to be a huge fan of the quarterback. Herbert will be key to any success the Chargers have under Harbaugh, so taking the chance to bring in one of the quarterback’s favored coaches is a no-brainer.