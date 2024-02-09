 Skip to main content
Chargers bring back assistant coach preferred by Justin Herbert

February 8, 2024
by Grey Papke
Justin Herbert talks with the media

Jul 27, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) speaks following training camp activities at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

New Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is determined to get the most out of quarterback Justin Herbert, and he made a notable staff move on Thursday to back that up.

The Chargers are bringing back former passing game coordinator Shane Day to serve as quarterbacks coach, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Day, who spent last season on the Houston Texans staff, was previously Herbert’s quarterbacks coach for two years in 2021 and 2022.

This is a pretty significant get for Harbaugh and the Chargers, as Day is well-respected around the league. He spent last season as a senior offensive assistant for the Texans and played a part in the team’s unexpected run to the playoffs.

Herbert fully emerged as a star quarterback with Day guiding him, and Day is known to be a huge fan of the quarterback. Herbert will be key to any success the Chargers have under Harbaugh, so taking the chance to bring in one of the quarterback’s favored coaches is a no-brainer.

