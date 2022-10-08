 Skip to main content
Chargers take swipe at Cleveland ahead of Week 5 matchup

October 8, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Justin Herbert talks with the media

Jul 27, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) speaks following training camp activities at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers are giving off real Joakim Noah energy this week.

The Chargers went viral for their funny swipe at Ohio ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Tweeting a series of pictures of their players boarding the team plane on Saturday, the Chargers wrote, “pray for us ain’t nothing wrong we just gotta go to ohio.”

Additionally, the Chargers got in a dig at the Browns’ bizarre new midfield logo of their mascot Brownie the Elf. They tweeted a screenshot from the sitcom “Parks and Recreation” with a funny altered caption that read, “Is Cleveland the one with the little elf boy?”

Both teams enter Sunday’s showdown at 2-2 on the year. But the Chargers are probably taking the matchup a little more personally since the Browns have tried to steal away the allegiances of their local stars before.

Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers
