Chargers take swipe at Cleveland ahead of Week 5 matchup

The Los Angeles Chargers are giving off real Joakim Noah energy this week.

The Chargers went viral for their funny swipe at Ohio ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Tweeting a series of pictures of their players boarding the team plane on Saturday, the Chargers wrote, “pray for us ain’t nothing wrong we just gotta go to ohio.”

pray for us ain't nothing wrong we just gotta go to ohio pic.twitter.com/Yc231sTyvn — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 8, 2022

Additionally, the Chargers got in a dig at the Browns’ bizarre new midfield logo of their mascot Brownie the Elf. They tweeted a screenshot from the sitcom “Parks and Recreation” with a funny altered caption that read, “Is Cleveland the one with the little elf boy?”

Both teams enter Sunday’s showdown at 2-2 on the year. But the Chargers are probably taking the matchup a little more personally since the Browns have tried to steal away the allegiances of their local stars before.