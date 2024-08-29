Chargers trade for notable ex-starting quarterback

The Los Angeles Chargers have found a new backup for Justin Herbert.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the Chargers have acquired quarterback Taylor Heinicke in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. Russini adds that the Chargers will be sending a conditional sixth-round pick back to the Falcons in return.

Heinicke, 31, is a seasoned signal caller who was the full-time starter for the Washington Commanders in the 2021 season. That year, he went 7-8 in his 15 starts as Washington’s QB1, throwing for 3,419 yards and 20 touchdowns (albeit with 15 interceptions as well). Heinicke also got a handful of starts for the Commanders in 2022 after Carson Wentz was injured. He then signed with the Falcons before the 2023 season and got another few starts when Atlanta briefly benched starter Desmond Ridder.

While Ridder is no longer with the Falcons, Kirk Cousins (free agency) and Michael Penix Jr. (draft) have since arrived. That had left Heinicke relegated to a QB3 role, and he was only making the headlines recently because of his political leanings.

As for the Chargers, they need insurance for their franchise QB Herbert, who is currently recovering from a plantar fascia issue that sidelined him for virtually all of training camp plus the preseason. It does appear that Herbert is making good progress from the injury. But current backup Easton Stick was underwhelming last year when Herbert’s season ended early due to a finger fracture. The addition of Heinicke means the Chargers now have a very experienced QB2 to help spell Herbert.