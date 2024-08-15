Chase Claypool is in the market for another new team

Wide receiver Chase Claypool is one again in the market for a new team.

The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday that they are releasing Claypool after reaching an injury settlement with the wide receiver. Claypool had been placed on injured reserve earlier this week due to a toe injury that had kept him out of much of training camp.

The #Bills reached an injury settlement with WR Chase Claypool, according to today's transaction wire. He's now a free agent. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 15, 2024

In other words, Claypool is out in Buffalo, where he signed in May in a bid to revive his career. The injury appears to have derailed that, though he now has the opportunity to sign elsewhere.

Claypool’s NFL future remains very murky. After a very promising first two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he completely fell off in 2022 despite his massive confidence in another breakout campaign. He was traded to the Chicago Bears, where he faced questions about his effort, and then to Miami, where he also failed to make an impression.

Though still just 26, Claypool’s NFL career seems to be in real doubt. He may need to go elsewhere to continue his playing career.