Rumors swirl about Chase Claypool making drastic career move

Chase Claypool has been one of the most disappointing players in the NFL since he was drafted in the second round four years ago, and rumors are now swirling that he could make a surprising career move.

Claypool has been added to the exclusive negotiation list for the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders, according to a report from Justin Dunk of 3DownNation.com.

That does not mean Claypool is planning to play in the CFL, however. It just means that if he did decide to switch pro leagues, the Roughriders would have the exclusive rights to negotiate a contract with him before other teams.

Claypool is currently a free agent after his rookie contract expired in March. He is from Canada, which is probably why the Roughriders are trying to anticipate a potential move to the CFL.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Claypool in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He had an outstanding rookie season with 62 catches for 873 yards and 9 touchdowns. Claypool was also productive in his second year with 59 receptions for 860 yards and 2 scores, but it was all downhill from there.

The Steelers traded Claypool to the Chicago Bears midway through the 2022 season. Judging by some comments the former Notre Dame star made before the trade, it is safe to say that was an unexpected development for him.

Claypool was a non-factor for the Bears in 2022 before being traded to the Miami Dolphins midway through last season. He caught 4 passes in 9 games with the Dolphins.

There is a decent chance Claypool will get another shot in the NFL. He just might have to wait until after the draft or injuries to start piling up in training camp.