Chase Claypool has bold prediction about next season

Chase Claypool got his time in the spotlight last season, but he thinks that it could now be his new teammate’s turn to have a moment in the sun.

The Pittsburgh Steelers receiver spoke with reporters at training camp this week and said that he believes first-year teammate George Pickens will be the best rookie receiver in the NFL in 2022.

The early reviews so far on Pickens have been sparkling. The 21-year-old has also made some nice catches at camp on both short routes and deeper ones.

George Pickens will be a star

pic.twitter.com/ZvwiilwPtc — Baxter Street Boys (@baxstboys) July 31, 2022

Mitch Trubisky to George Pickens deep over the middle. This is what the people want to see #steelers pic.twitter.com/0ynM5qcw8C — smitty in the streets (@smittywerbin1) July 30, 2022

After winning the CFP national title last season at Georgia, Pickens went to the Steelers in the second round of this year’s NFL Draft (No. 52 overall). He should have a clear pathway to snaps this season after JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington, and Ray-Ray McCloud (three receivers who combined for 138 total targets in 2021) all left Pittsburgh in free agency.

Pickens will have a lot of work to do though to deliver on Claypool’s claim. He was the 11th receiver selected in the 2022 draft, behind such notable names as the Falcons’ Drake London (No. 8 overall) and the Jets’ Garrett Wilson (No. 10). Nevertheless, Claypool sounds plenty confident in his guy.

Meanwhile, three Steelers quarterbacks (Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, and first-round rookie Kenny Pickett) are fighting to win the starting job for a chance to throw to Pickens, Claypool, and the team’s other receivers. We do already have an indication though of who may ultimately be the victor.