Chiefs taking chance on ex-draft bust

The Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to rehabilitate a former draft bust by giving him the Patrick Mahomes treatment.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Monday that the Chiefs are signing ex-first-round pick John Ross to a reserve/futures contract. While the speedy wide receiver will not be eligible for the playoffs this year, he will be able to compete for a spot on the team next season.

Ross, 27, was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals (coincidentally, one pick ahead of Mahomes, who went to Kansas City at No. 10). Ross had plenty of buzz coming out of college as a First Team All-American at Washington who then set a record at the NFL Combine for the fastest 40-yard-dash time (one that still stands to this day).

But Ross’ NFL career (at least to this point) has been a flop. Injuries and ineffectiveness limited him to 27 games over four seasons for the Bengals before his time in Cincinnati ended on an ugly note. Ross then landed with the New York Giants and spent the 2021 season with them (recording 11 catches in ten games) but was unsigned throughout the 2022 campaign.

The Chiefs are known for their creative ways of maximizing the talents of their offensive players. They recently took a shot on another underwhelming former first-round receiver and will now try their luck with Ross as well.