Patrick Mahomes has great Twitter reaction to Kadarius Toney trade

The Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday acquired a wide receiver who has a ton of potential, and Patrick Mahomes seems quite pleased with the move.

Kadarius Toney, the No. 20 in the 2021 NFL Draft, has been traded from the New York Giants to Kansas City in exchange for two draft picks. Almost immediately after the news surfaced, Mahomes tweeted a very appropriate GIF.

It makes sense that Mahomes is excited. Toney had a tumultuous rookie season in New York and has not played since Week 2 due to a hamstring injury. He has just two catches this year, but there is a reason the former Florida star was a first-round pick.

The Chiefs have been searching for consistency at the wide receiver position after they traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Mahomes has had to lean heavily on tight end Travis Kelce, who leads the team by a wide margin with 47 receptions. JuJu Smith-Schuster has caught 48 passes and Marquez Valdes-Scantling has 38. Kansas City lacks a true No. 1 receiver at the moment, and Mahomes is probably hopeful that Toney can fill that role in the future.