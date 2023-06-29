Chiefs defensive star makes bold prediction about 2023 season

One Kansas City Chiefs star is calling his shot several months ahead of the new season.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones turned some heads on Wednesday with his straightforward prediction about the 2023 NFL campaign.

“I’ll win DPOY this year,” Jones confidently tweeted.

Jones, a four-time All-Pro (including a First Team All-Pro last year), sure has the talent to pull it off. He already finished third in the Defensive Player of the Year vote for 2022 with his 15.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 44 combined tackles. As a 6-foot-6, 310-pounder who has nimble feet and blitzkrieg burst, Jones is a real ordeal for any offensive lineman to block.

The 28-year-old Jones is entering the final year of his contract with Kansas City (and recently skipped the Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp in search of a new deal). He obviously isn’t lacking in confidence, nor should he be given that Jones is even outperforming the great Aaron Donald these days.