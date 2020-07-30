Chiefs DL has great reaction to Lamar Jackson being ranked No. 1

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Khalen Saunders had a great reaction to Lamar Jackson earning the No. 1 spot on the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2020 list.

NFL Network released its annual Top 100 Players rankings and concluded them with the top 10 on Wednesday. Jackson was No. 1, followed by Russell Wilson, Aaron Donald, and then Patrick Mahomes.

Given that Mahomes led Kansas City to the Super Bowl title last season, people were thrown off by him being ranked lower than Jackson, who had an early postseason exit for the second year in a row.

Saunders wasn’t messing around when he tweeted his thoughts on the subject.

Patrick Mahomes is the best player in the NFL.. period. — Khalen Saunders (@khalenNOTkaylen) July 30, 2020

He also trolled those who objected to his comment.

Lol y’all triggered by this statement? Damn.. that sucks.. pic.twitter.com/wo0lYhGQfu — Khalen Saunders (@khalenNOTkaylen) July 30, 2020

Saunders may be biased towards his teammate, but most impartial fans would probably rank Mahomes ahead of Jackson.

Lamar had an incredible regular season last year and got the MVP award for it, but Mahomes has done it both in the regular season and postseason. Until Jackson similarly delivers in the playoffs, it’s hard not to rank Mahomes ahead of him. Regardless, Mahomes seems to have been motivated by the slight.