Patrick Mahomes responds to Lamar Jackson being ranked ahead of him

Patrick Mahomes responded on Twitter Wednesday to being ranked behind Lamar Jackson on NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2020.

The NFL has been doing its Top 100 Players countdown and revealed the top 10 on Wednesday. Mahomes was fourth, behind Jackson (first), Russell Wilson (second) and Aaron Donald (third).

Mahomes responded by tweeting one emoji that shows a pencil writing on a paper. That was his way of saying he was taking note.

Here’s the thing with the ranking: Jackson had the better regular season and was named MVP because of it. Mahomes got hurt and missed two games, and didn’t have the spectacular numbers like he did the year before. But he led his team to the Super Bowl and won his first championship, while Jackson had another disappointing playoff appearance.

Mahomes already has an MVP award and Super Bowl ring. Now he will probably strive for the top ranking on the NFL’s list in order to keep checking boxes off his impressive resume. Meanwhile, Jackson already showed us Mahomes has some things he wants to match.