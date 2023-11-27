Chiefs WR Justyn Ross no longer facing criminal charges

The NFL placed Justyn Ross on the Commissioner’s Exempt List after he was arrested last month, but the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver is no longer facing criminal charges.

Prosecutors in Johnson County, Kan., confirmed to KMBC 9 on Monday that an application for diversion in Ross’ case was granted on Nov. 22. Johnson had been facing one charge for felony criminal damage and another for misdemeanor domestic battery following an alleged incident with his girlfriend last month.

A diversion interrupts a case after the prosecution and defendant reach a deal. Charges are then either dismissed or not brought at all.

Ross, 23, was arrested on Oct. 23. Court documents from the case stated that Ross got physical with his girlfriend and broke several of her items after he allegedly learned she had been cheating. You can read more details here.

Ross was placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List following the arrest. It is unclear if he will be removed now that he is no longer facing charges.

Ross signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson last year. He missed his entire rookie season with a foot injury.

There were rumblings during training camp that Ross was showing great chemistry with Patrick Mahomes, but that has not translated into regular-season success. In seven games this season, Ross has just three catches for 34 yards.