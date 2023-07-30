Patrick Mahomes has new favorite target in training camp?

The Kansas City Chiefs have been looking for a wide receiver to emerge as a true No. 1 target for Patrick Mahomes since they traded Tyreek Hill last year, and it looks like a second-year player is ready to step into that role.

For the second consecutive offseason, former Clemson star Justyn Ross has been turning heads in practice. Several members of the Kansas City media have noted how Ross and Mahomes appear to have excellent chemistry during the early part of training camp. Over the weekend, a couple of videos surfaced that showcased the promising connection.

Video: 2 plays, #Chiefs Justyn Ross continues to impressive in Training Camp. Ross at 6'4, 205, was an explosive downfield threat early in his college career in Clemson, then injuries got him. If he can regain his top form, he might work out well for KCpic.twitter.com/qZOYx3bLOV — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 30, 2023

At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Ross certainly has the build and athletic ability to make an impact. Injuries have been the big issue for him dating back to college, which is why he went undrafted last year.

Ross made some insane plays in OTAs last offseason and drew high praise from Mahomes among others. He then underwent foot surgery and missed his entire rookie season. Ross also sat out the 2020 season at Clemson with a foot injury and had spine surgery the year before that.

Travis Kelce is likely to remain the focal point of Kansas City’s passing attack, but a huge opportunity awaits for Ross if he can stay on the field.