Patrick Mahomes has new favorite target in training camp?

July 30, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Patrick Mahomes during warmups

Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up prior to a game against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs have been looking for a wide receiver to emerge as a true No. 1 target for Patrick Mahomes since they traded Tyreek Hill last year, and it looks like a second-year player is ready to step into that role.

For the second consecutive offseason, former Clemson star Justyn Ross has been turning heads in practice. Several members of the Kansas City media have noted how Ross and Mahomes appear to have excellent chemistry during the early part of training camp. Over the weekend, a couple of videos surfaced that showcased the promising connection.

At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Ross certainly has the build and athletic ability to make an impact. Injuries have been the big issue for him dating back to college, which is why he went undrafted last year.

Ross made some insane plays in OTAs last offseason and drew high praise from Mahomes among others. He then underwent foot surgery and missed his entire rookie season. Ross also sat out the 2020 season at Clemson with a foot injury and had spine surgery the year before that.

Travis Kelce is likely to remain the focal point of Kansas City’s passing attack, but a huge opportunity awaits for Ross if he can stay on the field.

