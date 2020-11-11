Chiefs want NFLPA to investigate rep over in-person visit

The Kansas City Chiefs are not happy over an NFLPA representative allegedly breaking the league’s COVID-19 protocols during a recent in-person visit.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chiefs have asked the NFL to investigate over a union representative’s meeting with the full Kansas City team last month. The Chiefs allege that the representative was unmasked in close proximity to players, and they want the league and the NFLPA to look into the matter.

The belief among the Chiefs, as well as the league, is that this created a risky environment for players. NFLPA representatives are not subject to the same strict testing regime as players and coaches are.

If true, this would be a very bad look for the NFLPA. We’ve already seen the league come down hard on one team for being careless with the protocols. It’s not clear what might happen here with relation to the NFLPA, but the NFL will want to ensure this does not happen again.