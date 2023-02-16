Chiefs overcame big mistake on key TD in Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII thanks in part to an easy fourth-quarter touchdown, and the play was not exactly a well-rehearsed masterpiece.

The Chiefs were leading 28-27 with just under 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when Patrick Mahomes hit wide receiver Skyy Moore for an easy 5-yard touchdown. When Mahomes got to the sideline, an assistant coach told him the offense had lined up in the wrong formation. Mahomes was well aware.

Wrong formation, no problem. The Chiefs final TD wasn't how they drew it up #NFLTurningPoint pic.twitter.com/eUGXSeXpbq — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 16, 2023

“I went to motion this dude on the other side. (Kadarius Toney) pointed that way and I was like, ‘F— it, I don’t know.’ The play was in the wrong formation,” Mahomes said. “The clock was running down. … I called it right. They lined up wrong.”

All is well that ends well. Just like on a previous play where Toney scored an easy touchdown, the Eagles failed to cover Moore at all. You have to wonder if the result would have been different if the Chiefs lined up the way they were supposed to.

The Chiefs kicked the extra point after Moore’s touchdown to give them a 35-27 lead. They went on to win 38-35 with the help of a controversial defensive holding call.