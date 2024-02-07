Chiefs owner addresses Andy Reid retirement talk

There has been a new wave of speculation recently that Andy Reid could retire if the Kansas City Chiefs win another Super Bowl, but team owner Clark Hunt does not seem to think he is days away from losing his head coach.

Hunt was asked about Reid’s future during a Tuesday appearance on SiriusXM’s “Mad Dog Sports Radio.” While he has heard the rumors, Hunt said he has been given no indication from Reid that the 65-year-old is nearing the finish line.

“I’ve heard the same reports you have and have been surprised to see so many of them out there, because I have no sense from Andy that he is ready to retire,” Hunt said. “We have that conversation each offseason, so that’s a conversation we’ll have at the end of the year, but I am not expecting him to retire. He loves what he’s doing. I know he’s energized by the team that he has. I know he loves coaching Patrick Mahomes. He’s got a generational quarterback. So, I look forward to having Andy as our head coach for many more years.”

"I have no sense from Andy that he's ready to retire."#Chiefs owner Clark Hunt tells @MadDogUnleashed that he looks forward to having Andy Reid coaching his team for "many more years." 🎧 https://t.co/iTlw9s6eBu pic.twitter.com/hxBRgTqsR3 — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) February 6, 2024

On Sunday, Reid is hoping to win his third Super Bowl. He is a virtual lock for the Hall of Fame already. That does not mean he is ready to call it a career.

Mahomes is only 28, so Reid can feel confident that the Chiefs are going to be a legitimate championship contender for several more years. That is a situation that most coaches would not walk away from unless there were extenuating circumstances in their personal life.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently floated the idea that Reid could retire after the Super Bowl and be replaced by Bill Belichick. While Schefter usually does not throw out baseless theories, that scenario seems highly unlikely.

Reid had a funny response last month when asked if he might retire.

