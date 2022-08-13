Video: Chiefs safety nails preseason extra point

The NFL preseason can be a time for many teams to experiment and try some different things out for the upcoming season. That was the case with the Kansas City Chiefs’ kicking game during Saturday’s 19-14 loss against the Chicago Bears.

Chiefs backup quarterback Shane Buechele threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Justin Watson near the end of the second quarter. But kicker Harrison Butker did not come on for the extra point.

Instead, it was safety Justin Reid who lined up for the kick. He split the uprights with precision.

Take a look.

Yes, you saw that right. @JustinqReid with the PAT 🎯 📺: #KCvsCHI on KSHB pic.twitter.com/JKUa7B6T6m — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 13, 2022

That was some solid form from Reid, and pretty much right down the middle.

Reid’s extra point was not the most impressive kick that he has made over the last week.

On Sunday, the fifth-year veteran tweeted a video of himself making a ridiculous 65-yard field goal during training camp (see video here). That kick, while from a much greater distance, was made without the pressures of an in-game situation that Reid faced on Saturday. If done in a real game, Reid’s 65-yard field goal would have been one yard shy of the 66-yard NFL record set by Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker last season.

Reid signed a three-year contract with the Chiefs during the offseason. He kicked in high school and served as an emergency kicker for the Houston Texans last season.

Based on his strong leg and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s willingness to let him kick on Saturday, Justin Reid could wind up serving in a similar capacity this year.