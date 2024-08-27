Chiefs make trade with Cardinals ahead of Week 1

The Kansas City Chiefs are still making a few roster tweaks ahead of their quest for the NFL’s first Super Bowl three-peat.

On Monday, the Chiefs swung a deal with the Arizona Cardinals for linebacker Cameron Thomas. Kansas City acquired the edge rusher in exchange for a 7th-round pick, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport.

Sources: The #AZCardinals have traded LB Cam Thomas to the #Chiefs for a 7th round pick. Some added edge help. The deal was facilitated by agent @chriscabott of @EquitySports. pic.twitter.com/pVqAI0Il2m — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2024

The Cardinals were likely planning to waive Thomas ahead of cutdown day. With the Chiefs at the bottom of the waiver priority list, the team used some of their draft capital to ensure they got him.

Arizona drafted Thomas in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played in all 17 games during his rookie season, tallying 3.0 sacks and 18 combined tackles. Thomas failed to record a sack in 15 games played last season.

The move comes on the same day that the Chiefs reunited with one of Patrick Mahomes’ top weapons from the team’s 2022 Super Bowl run.